Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $17.88 Million Holdings in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 742,775 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,192 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 11.08% of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund worth $17,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 54,002 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.52% of the company’s stock.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund stock opened at $25.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.69. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.68 and a 52 week high of $25.91.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

