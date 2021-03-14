Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $17.88 Million Stock Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.36% of Power Integrations worth $17,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 597,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,952,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 57,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 9,502 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 13,244 shares during the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

POWI opened at $82.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.19 and a 200-day moving average of $72.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 0.98. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.57 and a fifty-two week high of $99.05.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. Power Integrations had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $150.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Power Integrations’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 58.43%.

In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 13,017 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total value of $1,057,761.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $122,479.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 128,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,496,563.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,942 shares of company stock valued at $6,444,383. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

