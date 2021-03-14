Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $18.19 Million Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 406,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,411 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.21% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $18,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 262.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 19,524 shares during the period. United Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 110,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 97,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GNR opened at $52.52 on Friday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $24.72 and a 52-week high of $52.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.67 and a 200-day moving average of $43.38.

