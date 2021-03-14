Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stock Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 412,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 72,895 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.27% of Sealed Air worth $18,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 3.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the third quarter worth $343,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 6.9% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 3.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the third quarter valued at $2,335,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. S&P Equity Research raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.92.

SEE stock opened at $46.12 on Friday. Sealed Air Co. has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $47.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.94.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 453.43% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.70%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

