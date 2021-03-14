Wells Fargo & Company MN Invests $18.62 Million in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 269,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,624,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.76% of Pulmonx as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter worth $389,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter worth about $628,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter valued at about $635,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,070,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pulmonx in the fourth quarter worth about $2,237,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LUNG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Pulmonx from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pulmonx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America raised Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

Pulmonx stock opened at $60.44 on Friday. Pulmonx Co. has a 52-week low of $37.64 and a 52-week high of $69.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.54.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

