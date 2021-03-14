Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 19,800 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 2.08% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $18,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $458,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLTR opened at $93.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.07. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $105.13.

