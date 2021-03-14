Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 4,417 Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 873,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.24% of Nielsen worth $18,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NLSN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,289,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,649,000 after purchasing an additional 757,747 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 45,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 20,902 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,140,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,463,000 after buying an additional 22,119 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 173,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 11,323 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE NLSN opened at $26.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.24 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.29. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $26.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 22.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 14.20%.

A number of research firms have commented on NLSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nielsen in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Truist upped their price target on Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Nielsen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Nielsen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nielsen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Connect and Media. The Connect segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

