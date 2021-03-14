Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 92,823 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 92,823 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.50% of National Fuel Gas worth $18,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $49.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -36.55 and a beta of 0.65. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $49.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.72.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.96%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.