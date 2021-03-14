Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stock Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,081 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.47% of The Ensign Group worth $18,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. FMR LLC raised its position in The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $73,243.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,184,333.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $1,425,105.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 192,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,349,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,211 shares of company stock worth $1,788,524. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $90.01 on Friday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.06 and a 52 week high of $92.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist upped their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Ensign Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

