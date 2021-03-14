Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 1,238,276 Shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,068,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,238,276 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 27.39% of ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B worth $18,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of AMUB stock opened at $11.03 on Friday. ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $11.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.61.

