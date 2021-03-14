Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 3,863 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,374 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,863 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.29% of CyberArk Software worth $18,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $145.27 on Friday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $69.50 and a 12-month high of $169.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,075.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.17 and a 200 day moving average of $128.25.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $144.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.15 million. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%. Sell-side analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CYBR. Colliers Securities lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.07.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

