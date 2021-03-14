Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 52,330 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,421 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 52,330 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.08% of TechTarget worth $17,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in TechTarget by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,903 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,013,000 after buying an additional 15,729 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 4th quarter worth about $343,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in TechTarget in the 4th quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in TechTarget by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Get TechTarget alerts:

Shares of TechTarget stock opened at $83.17 on Friday. TechTarget, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $101.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.74 and its 200 day moving average is $59.21. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.02 and a beta of 0.97.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $45.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.74 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on TechTarget from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.60.

In other TechTarget news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $48,597.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,695.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TechTarget Profile

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.