Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 46,697 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.15% of Ares Management worth $18,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 120.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,772 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 27,741 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the third quarter worth $1,129,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ares Management by 59.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 248,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,046,000 after buying an additional 93,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $55.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 102.30, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.79 and its 200 day moving average is $45.54. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $55.54.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $406.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 95.81%.

In other news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 45,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total transaction of $2,351,479.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 259,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $12,509,738.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 624,256 shares of company stock valued at $30,828,199 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

ARES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ares Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.