Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 44.2% from the February 11th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of GDO stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.35. The stock had a trading volume of 63,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,850. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $18.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.89 and its 200 day moving average is $17.55.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
