Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 44.2% from the February 11th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of GDO stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.35. The stock had a trading volume of 63,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,850. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $18.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.89 and its 200 day moving average is $17.55.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 795.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth $219,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

