Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 15,313 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 49.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,313 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 58.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PINS opened at $71.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.11 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $89.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.20.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $7,360,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,360,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $12,970,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,483,725 shares of company stock valued at $109,744,991 over the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PINS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.69.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

