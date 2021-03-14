Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 21,078 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,129 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,078 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OXY. MFN Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $9,308,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,429,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 558.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,500,499 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,633 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $4,769,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 318.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 400,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 304,593 shares during the period. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $30.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.90. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $32.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.19). Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 76.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 2.76%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OXY shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.56.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

