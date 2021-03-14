Westpac Banking Corp Boosts Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 73.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,671 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TAP. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 978.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,793,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,408,000 after buying an additional 3,441,313 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 177.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,722,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,297 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,698,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,240,000 after purchasing an additional 618,928 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,360,000 after purchasing an additional 610,946 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,733,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,191,000 after purchasing an additional 441,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TAP. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.86.

Shares of TAP opened at $46.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.63. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $56.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.37). Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 7.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,094.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $496,642.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,482.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

