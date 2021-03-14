Westpac Banking Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 275.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,240 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,796 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 36,469 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,058,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,790,000 after purchasing an additional 719,109 shares in the last quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $591,000. Global Strategic Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,242,573 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,840,000 after purchasing an additional 557,343 shares in the last quarter. 51.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “focus list” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.75 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.80.

KGC stock opened at $6.73 on Friday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $10.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The mining company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Kinross Gold’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

