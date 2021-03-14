Westpac Banking Corp Boosts Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 72.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,446 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Garmin by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 49.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Garmin news, Director Matthew Munn sold 3,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.06, for a total transaction of $441,678.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 8,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,005,010.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,171 shares of company stock worth $2,112,004. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GRMN opened at $127.46 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $61.04 and a 1-year high of $133.43. The company has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.03.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.34. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GRMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.25.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

