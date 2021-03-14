Westpac Banking Corp Buys 20,974 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,974 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in Corning by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 937 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLW opened at $40.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.75, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.44 and a 12 month high of $40.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.50 and a 200 day moving average of $35.56.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLW. TheStreet upgraded Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.80.

In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $5,533,778.46. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $311,004.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 199,574 shares of company stock valued at $7,587,308. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

