Westpac Banking Corp Decreases Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,096 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Bank of America lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.56.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 3,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $295,295.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,434.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 7,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $756,861.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,798,372.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,164. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $96.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.29. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $49.11 and a 52-week high of $103.19. The company has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

