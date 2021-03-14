Westpac Banking Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,599 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,266.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PK stock opened at $22.79 on Friday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $23.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 2.25.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.33). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 19.63% and a negative net margin of 71.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Compass Point raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Park Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.02.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

