Westpac Banking Corp Has $1.74 Million Position in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 73.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,406 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Slack Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,857,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,921,000 after purchasing an additional 808,565 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Slack Technologies by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,859,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,238 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Slack Technologies by 9.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,549,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,652,000 after purchasing an additional 745,320 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Slack Technologies by 18.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,845,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,965,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Slack Technologies alerts:

Shares of WORK stock opened at $40.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.29 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.80. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $44.57.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $250.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.31 million. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Wedbush raised shares of Slack Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stephens downgraded shares of Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Slack Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Slack Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.16.

In other news, SVP Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $213,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 294,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,557,135.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Allen Shim sold 1,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $65,378.43. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 218,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,160,538.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 187,716 shares of company stock valued at $7,898,011. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WORK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK).

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.