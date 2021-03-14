Westpac Banking Corp Has $1.99 Million Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,392 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,775 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SSNC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,229,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $889,732,000 after acquiring an additional 408,343 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,601,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,017,000 after acquiring an additional 557,791 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,198,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,497,000 after acquiring an additional 107,414 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2,055.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,028,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,867,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,879,000 after acquiring an additional 564,698 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $68.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $74.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 1.56.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.68%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SSNC. Raymond James increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Northern Trust Capital Markets started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.18.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

