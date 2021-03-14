Westpac Banking Corp Has $2.01 Million Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 59.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 32,331 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 16,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 202,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,442,000 after acquiring an additional 38,676 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $536,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,084,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $98,916,000 after acquiring an additional 124,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.6% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $82.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.79. The company has a market cap of $51.25 billion, a PE ratio of 65.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $92.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.45.

In other news, VP Huimin Wang sold 11,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $991,790.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 105,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,885,032.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total value of $1,872,518.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 152,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,890,468.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 415,454 shares of company stock worth $35,407,780 in the last ninety days. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

