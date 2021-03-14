Westpac Banking Corp Has $2.79 Million Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,454 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,034.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 458.3% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total transaction of $4,862,697.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,949 shares in the company, valued at $74,359,310.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 3,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $650,424.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,097,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,566 shares of company stock worth $8,554,173. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

PXD opened at $165.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 162.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $166.82.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.89%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PXD. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Truist Financial raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.88.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

