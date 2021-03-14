Westpac Banking Corp Has $3.08 Million Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,106 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in PPL were worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter worth $14,056,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth $13,835,000. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,191,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,842,000 after buying an additional 470,920 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,110,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,310,000 after buying an additional 332,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth $5,542,000. 67.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

In related news, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $129,042.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,499,161.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $734,146.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,090.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,897 shares of company stock worth $996,674. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PPL opened at $27.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.99. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $30.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. PPL’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut PPL to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut PPL to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut PPL from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.14.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.