Westpac Banking Corp Increases Stock Position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of MGM Growth Properties worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on MGP. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $29.50 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.59.

NYSE:MGP opened at $33.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.94 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.39. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $34.15. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.27). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 1.15%. On average, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

