Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 11,446 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 128.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,446 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in PerkinElmer in the third quarter worth $52,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 4,018.2% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 225.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $123.10 on Friday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.91 and a 12-month high of $162.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.03 and its 200-day moving average is $133.78.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.95. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.27.

In related news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,595,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,580,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 4,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total value of $600,507.92. Insiders have sold a total of 16,777 shares of company stock worth $2,496,960 over the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

