Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 1,991 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 1,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $51.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.53 and a 200 day moving average of $51.59. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $58.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.403 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.70%.

LNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

