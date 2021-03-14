Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 40,305 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 310.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,305 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth about $1,765,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,447,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,371,000 after acquiring an additional 84,476 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,342,000. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AOS shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.75.

NYSE AOS opened at $64.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $33.81 and a 12-month high of $65.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.85%.

In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $121,430.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,052.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $130,280.00. Insiders sold 29,306 shares of company stock worth $1,846,179 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.