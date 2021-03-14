Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 5,498 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAH. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.1% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 56.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 27,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 9,791 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.4% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 252,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 18.4% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 34,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 5,336 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,380,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 35,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $3,233,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,416 shares of company stock valued at $11,799,193. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BAH has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.09.

NYSE BAH opened at $78.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.91 and a 200-day moving average of $85.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $54.37 and a 52-week high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.