Westpac Banking Corp Purchases Shares of 57,300 RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 57,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,000. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.31% of RE/MAX as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in RE/MAX by 330.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 154,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after acquiring an additional 118,534 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the 3rd quarter worth $264,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the 3rd quarter worth $1,564,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Brett A. Ritchie sold 2,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,204 shares of company stock worth $128,507. 2.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of RE/MAX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Compass Point cut shares of RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of RE/MAX from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of RE/MAX stock opened at $42.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $795.98 million, a PE ratio of 62.10 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $43.85.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. RE/MAX had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 44.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from RE/MAX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is 47.67%.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: RE/MAX Franchising, Motto Franchising, Marketing Funds, and Other. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand.

