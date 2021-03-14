Westpac Banking Corp Raises Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 73.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,671 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,698,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,240,000 after purchasing an additional 618,928 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 978.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,793,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,313 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,071,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,521,000 after purchasing an additional 20,010 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,733,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,191,000 after purchasing an additional 441,736 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 177.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,722,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

In related news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,490.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,442 shares in the company, valued at $331,094.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $496,642.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,482.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen upped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.86.

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $46.63 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $32.11 and a twelve month high of $56.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.63.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.37). Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 7.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.