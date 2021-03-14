Westpac Banking Corp Sells 3,051 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,051 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,581,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,373,394,000 after purchasing an additional 481,686 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 463,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $197,296,000 after purchasing an additional 180,791 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 392,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $166,362,000 after purchasing an additional 108,759 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 587,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $249,916,000 after purchasing an additional 103,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 318,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $122,053,000 after buying an additional 94,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $361.11 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.22 and a 12-month high of $435.58. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $366.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $387.07.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.33). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Stephens lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $449.00 to $428.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $421.22.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total value of $1,892,555.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,862.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.