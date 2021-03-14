Westpac Banking Corp Sells 49,168 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,168 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.09% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 370,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 7,858 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,019,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 519,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 294,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

APLE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

APLE stock opened at $14.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.14. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.81 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. Equities analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

