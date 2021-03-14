Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,815 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $39.23 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $18.66 and a one year high of $57.89. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.66, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.27.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $286.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.33.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

