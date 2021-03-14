WhiteCoin Trading Down 6.7% This Week (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.95 or 0.00003252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and $1.24 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00016577 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00009915 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00005811 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004212 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007275 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000136 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 912,272,650 coins and its circulating supply is 712,272,669 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

