Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Shares Sold by Spring Creek Capital LLC

Spring Creek Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 54.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120,000 shares during the period. Willis Towers Watson Public comprises about 1.6% of Spring Creek Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $21,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 107,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 110,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,201,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth $745,000. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLTW traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $222.76. The stock had a trading volume of 489,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $232.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.84 and its 200 day moving average is $209.25. The firm has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 0.71.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

WLTW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.58.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

