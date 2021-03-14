WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Position Increased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 139.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 801,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 466,530 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.35% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $18,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 809,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,010 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 187.9% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 95,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 62,580 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 202.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 363,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after purchasing an additional 243,470 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 167.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 387,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after buying an additional 242,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. WillScot Mobile Mini presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of WSC opened at $27.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 173.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $28.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.72.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $437.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.65 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.70%. Analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 362,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $9,902,516.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 188,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Robertson sold 17,412,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $466,480,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 63.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

