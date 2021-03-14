Wing Market Capitalization Hits $46.55 Million (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. In the last week, Wing has traded 39.9% higher against the dollar. Wing has a market capitalization of $46.55 million and approximately $19.29 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wing token can now be bought for approximately $44.85 or 0.00074633 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wing alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.58 or 0.00445298 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.85 or 0.00061324 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00050115 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.84 or 0.00092927 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00067144 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $307.70 or 0.00512064 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00011653 BTC.

About Wing

Wing’s total supply is 2,537,876 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,037,876 tokens. The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance

Wing Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.