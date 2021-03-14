Wings Trading 20% Lower Over Last Week (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One Wings token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0690 or 0.00000115 BTC on major exchanges. Wings has a total market capitalization of $6.90 million and $44,061.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wings has traded 20% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00048665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00012493 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.61 or 0.00643858 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00070730 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00025146 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00034932 BTC.

Wings Token Profile

Wings (CRYPTO:WINGS) is a token. It was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 tokens. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wings is wings.ai . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO

