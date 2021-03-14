Wirex Token Market Cap Tops $41.87 Million (WXT)

Wirex Token (CURRENCY:WXT) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One Wirex Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0116 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Wirex Token has a market capitalization of $41.87 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of Wirex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wirex Token has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.71 or 0.00446682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00061388 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00050262 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.72 or 0.00092969 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.22 or 0.00067108 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $305.48 or 0.00509693 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00011360 BTC.

Wirex Token’s genesis date was May 27th, 2019. Wirex Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,600,500,000 tokens. Wirex Token’s official Twitter account is @wirexapp . The official website for Wirex Token is wirexapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Introducing Wirex token (WXT), a brand-new native cryptocurrency from a payment platform, providing heavily-reduced fees, exclusive merchant offers super-charged rewards and more. Wirex Token (WXT) is a utility token based on the Stellar blockchain which will be issued by Wirex (Gibraltar) Limited. Wirex (Gibraltar) Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wirex UK. “

