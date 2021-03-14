WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:EMCB) Short Interest Down 44.9% in February

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:EMCB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 44.9% from the February 11th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after buying an additional 30,032 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EMCB traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,996. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.11. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $78.88.

