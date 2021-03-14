WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 46.5% from the February 11th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 35.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 242,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 63,055 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 46.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 19,629 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 22,658 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $501,000.

Shares of HYZD stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.05. 23,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,495. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.71. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $22.38.

