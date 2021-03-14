Wizard Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Wizard Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZD) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the February 11th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Wizard Entertainment stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.22. Wizard Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $1.85.

About Wizard Entertainment

Wizard Entertainment, Inc produces pop culture live multimedia conventions in the United States. Its live multimedia conventions offer a social networking and entertainment venue for enthusiasts of movies, TV shows, video games, technology, toys, social networking/gaming, comic books, anime, and graphic novels.

