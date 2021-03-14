Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Analysts expect Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.44. Wolverine World Wide reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Wolverine World Wide.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WWW. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Wolverine World Wide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.64.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $40.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.65. Wolverine World Wide has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $40.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.78%.

In other news, Director Michael A. Volkema sold 6,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $261,327.50. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $110,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,527.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,042 shares of company stock worth $455,869. Company insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter worth about $1,140,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter worth about $32,201,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter worth about $1,813,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 43,224 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 8,225 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wolverine World Wide (WWW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.