WOM Protocol Price Up 34.6% Over Last 7 Days (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. During the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded up 34.6% against the U.S. dollar. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000433 BTC on exchanges. WOM Protocol has a total market capitalization of $26.65 million and $3.05 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WOM Protocol Profile

WOM Protocol (CRYPTO:WOM) is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,207,450 coins. WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

