WOM Protocol (WOM) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.82 Million

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 14th. WOM Protocol has a market cap of $22.82 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WOM Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00048122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00012514 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $379.30 or 0.00634626 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00068958 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00024958 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00034273 BTC.

WOM Protocol Coin Profile

WOM Protocol (CRYPTO:WOM) is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,207,450 coins. WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOM Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOM Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOM Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOM Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.