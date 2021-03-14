Woodcoin (LOG) Price Tops $0.0943 on Top Exchanges

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 14th. In the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. One Woodcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0943 or 0.00000157 BTC on major exchanges. Woodcoin has a market cap of $757,344.00 and approximately $87,266.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,122.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,883.43 or 0.03132665 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.48 or 0.00363395 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $564.33 or 0.00938628 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $237.35 or 0.00394781 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $201.21 or 0.00334673 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003355 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $146.13 or 0.00243059 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00021694 BTC.

About Woodcoin

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

